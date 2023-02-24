There aren't many things worth braving a Cleveland winter for, but Brite Winter is one of them.

Driving the news: The outdoor music and arts festival returns for its 14th year Saturday on the West Bank of the Flats.

Why it matters: Brite is one of the biggest showcases for Northeast Ohio artists, drawing 10,000 to 15,000 people each year.

Details: The event runs from 3pm-midnight and features more than 20 musical acts across three stages, a half-dozen food trucks and immersive art exhibits.

What we're watching: Here are four bands to see at this year's festival:

If you go: Tickets start at $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Temperatures are expected to hover around 40 degrees Saturday afternoon but could dip below 30 during the evening.

Be smart: The closer you get to the water in Cleveland, the colder it gets. Dress a little warmer than you think you need to.