Brite Winter returns this weekend
There aren't many things worth braving a Cleveland winter for, but Brite Winter is one of them.
Driving the news: The outdoor music and arts festival returns for its 14th year Saturday on the West Bank of the Flats.
Why it matters: Brite is one of the biggest showcases for Northeast Ohio artists, drawing 10,000 to 15,000 people each year.
Details: The event runs from 3pm-midnight and features more than 20 musical acts across three stages, a half-dozen food trucks and immersive art exhibits.
What we're watching: Here are four bands to see at this year's festival:
- Cleveland-based Da Land Brass Band could hold its own at the New Orleans Jazz Fest. The collective mixes originals with funky takes on Louisiana jazz classics.
- Big Pop is led by longtime Akron musicians Jeri Sapronetti and Corey Jenkins. The four-piece band lives up to its name with an energetic combination of pop and rock.
- Akron's Detention delivers fierce pop-punk reminiscent of Warped Tour's glory days.
- Cleveland's Welshly Arms is the headliner for a reason. The thrilling blues rock band is set to release its new album, "Waste Words & Bad Decisions," on March 23 with a European tour to follow this spring.
If you go: Tickets start at $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
- Temperatures are expected to hover around 40 degrees Saturday afternoon but could dip below 30 during the evening.
Be smart: The closer you get to the water in Cleveland, the colder it gets. Dress a little warmer than you think you need to.
