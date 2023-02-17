Jose Ramirez and the Guardians' journey back to the postseason begins now. Photo: Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Goodbye, football. Hello, Major League Baseball spring training.

Driving the news: The Guardians began optional workouts this week in Goodyear, Arizona, with pitchers and catchers reporting today. Exhibition season starts next week.

State of play: Four significant league changes this season — all aiming to either increase action or speed up play — will debut in spring training.

Shift restrictions: Defenses must have a minimum of four players on the infield dirt, with at least two on either side of second base to increase the batting average on balls in play.

Defenses must have a minimum of four players on the infield dirt, with at least two on either side of second base to increase the batting average on balls in play. Pitch clock: A 30-second timer between batters and 15-20 seconds between pitches depending on whether the bases are empty.

A 30-second timer between batters and 15-20 seconds between pitches depending on whether the bases are empty. Limited pickoffs: Pitchers may only attempt two pickoffs per at-bat when there's a runner on first, which should increase stolen base attempts.

Pitchers may only attempt two pickoffs per at-bat when there's a runner on first, which should increase stolen base attempts. Bigger bases: 15-inch bases have been replaced with 18-inch bases. Bigger bases mean shorter base paths, so expect more infield singles and successful steals.

State of the franchise: The 2022 Guardians were a surprise playoff team that's built to repeat as American League Central champions.

The team has a strong starting rotation led by Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie, backed by one of the best bullpens in the league.

The signing of power hitter Josh Bell should boost the team's lineup, while free agent addition Mike Zunino is an upgrade at catcher.

What we're watching: The Guardians open the season March 30 in Seattle. The home opener will also be against the Mariners, on April 7 at Progressive Field.

Yes, but: You may have trouble watching. Guardians games air on Bally Sports, whose parent company, Diamond Sports Group, is on the verge of bankruptcy.