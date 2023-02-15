Wonderstruck 2023 is going to get hot in herre. Photo: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Wonderstruck, the Cleveland area's biggest mainstream music festival, is upping the ante for 2023.

Driving the news: The festival, which takes place July 8-9 at Lakeland Community College in Kirtland, announced the lineup for its eighth annual event Wednesday.

While previous years focused on indie and alternative acts, this year's headliners include chart-toppers Nelly and Flo Rida, R&B star Khalid and country pop artist Walker Hayes.

Why it matters: Last year's Wonderstruck drew more than 15,000 attendees, making it one of the biggest music events in Northeast Ohio in 2022.

Plus: It is the flagship festival for Cleveland-based events company Elevation Group, which also runs Wonderbus in Columbus, Wonderoad in Indianapolis and Wonderworks in Pittsburgh.

Details: Wonderstruck's lineup also features indie-pop band Coin, country singers Chris Lane and Jimmie Allen, hip-hop/pop hybrid Tai Verdes, rockers The Struts, pop-rock duo Aly & AJ and more.

Further down the promotional poster is pop singer Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson.

What they're saying: Denny Young, president of Elevation, tells Axios this year's lineup is about "raising the roof" with hitmakers and trendsetters.

"One lesson we learned last year was about general awareness and name recognition," Young says. "Duran Duran and Lorde were a huge hit for us in Columbus last year. People want to come out and hear the hits."

Zoom out: Hybrid festivals with a broad mix of genres are becoming more popular both nationally and in Northeast Ohio.

For instance, this year's Bash on the Bay at Put-in-Bay, a festival that draws around 15,000 people, is headlined by Pitbull and Luke Bryan.

If you go: Tickets for Wonderstruck go on sale at 10am Saturday. Prices start at $65 for single day passes and $109 for two days.