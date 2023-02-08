Intimate concerts find a home in Cleveland
Cleveland's concert landscape is entering a new realm, as outside event companies bring an increasing number of small, intimate concerts to town.
Why it matters: In a competitive concert market, these shows give music fans more options and local artists another platform for exposure.
State of play: Sofar Sounds, a U.K.-based music events company that launched in 2009, broke into the Cleveland market four years ago and hosted two dozen concerts in 2022.
How it works: The location of the concerts and the three regional or local artists performing aren't revealed to ticket holders until the day of the show.
- The concerts can take place anywhere from a motorcycle garage or barbershop to someone's house. Attendance is usually capped at 50 to 75 guests.
Yet, but: Sofar isn't alone. Fever, another national events company, debuted its Candlelight Concerts in Cleveland last year.
- Fever's concerts feature classical performers (sometimes playing pop music) in venues with hundreds of candles.
What they're saying: Chyna Brackeen, Sofar's director of central North America, tells Axios she's found that many fans desire "more personal" ways to experience music.
- "If you think about the typical concertgoing experience, you're often way back in the nosebleed seats or in a packed, sweaty club," Brackeen says. "With our events, artists and fans can connect, up close and personal."
Troy's thought bubble: Sofar's latest show, on Feb. 4, took place at Nosotros Rock Climbing Gym in Lakewood with three fairly well-known local artists — Clare Feorene, AJ Smith and Grace Blackford.
- A special vibe to the room made you feel like you were friends. It brought back the innocence of discovering new music in college.
What's next: Fever is hosting a Valentine's Day-themed event Friday with the Listeso String Quartet playing songs from classic romantic films at Maltz Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $35.
- Sofar's next concert is Feb. 23 at a "hidden speakeasy" in Tremont. Tickets are $18.
