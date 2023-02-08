Sofar Sounds takes over a boutique in New York City. Photo: Courtesy of Sofar Sounds

Cleveland's concert landscape is entering a new realm, as outside event companies bring an increasing number of small, intimate concerts to town.

Why it matters: In a competitive concert market, these shows give music fans more options and local artists another platform for exposure.

State of play: Sofar Sounds, a U.K.-based music events company that launched in 2009, broke into the Cleveland market four years ago and hosted two dozen concerts in 2022.

How it works: The location of the concerts and the three regional or local artists performing aren't revealed to ticket holders until the day of the show.

The concerts can take place anywhere from a motorcycle garage or barbershop to someone's house. Attendance is usually capped at 50 to 75 guests.

Yet, but: Sofar isn't alone. Fever, another national events company, debuted its Candlelight Concerts in Cleveland last year.

Fever's concerts feature classical performers (sometimes playing pop music) in venues with hundreds of candles.

What they're saying: Chyna Brackeen, Sofar's director of central North America, tells Axios she's found that many fans desire "more personal" ways to experience music.

"If you think about the typical concertgoing experience, you're often way back in the nosebleed seats or in a packed, sweaty club," Brackeen says. "With our events, artists and fans can connect, up close and personal."

Troy's thought bubble: Sofar's latest show, on Feb. 4, took place at Nosotros Rock Climbing Gym in Lakewood with three fairly well-known local artists — Clare Feorene, AJ Smith and Grace Blackford.

A special vibe to the room made you feel like you were friends. It brought back the innocence of discovering new music in college.

What's next: Fever is hosting a Valentine's Day-themed event Friday with the Listeso String Quartet playing songs from classic romantic films at Maltz Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $35.