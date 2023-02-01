Where to celebrate Black History Month in Cleveland

As Black History Month kicks off today, there are plenty of ways to celebrate in Cleveland.

The 50th Annual Black History Month Flag Raising

Saturday at Cleveland City Hall.

The event is free and open to the public.

🖼️ Cleveland Museum of Art curator of African art Kristen Windmuller-Luna will lead a lecture on the museum's many collaborations with African artists.

Noon Feb. 7.

The event is free.

🎺 The Cleveland Pops Orchestra is teaming with jazz singer Aisha de Haas to perform American jazz classics at Severance Hall.

8pm Feb. 10.

Tickets start at $31.

Cleveland History Center hosts its History on Tap happy hour featuring access to the museum's galleries, meet-and-greets with local artists, and live music.

5pm Feb. 23.

$15 admission to the center.

Karamu House will host a performance of "Red Summer," the modern musical set during the 1919 riots in Chicago.

Feb. 24 to March 5.

Tickets range from $25-45.

⛪️ Mount Zion Congregational Church in University Circle will debut its "Stitch, Breathe, Speak: The George Floyd Quilts." The exhibit features nine quilts designed to capture Floyd's last words in artistic form.

Feb. 18-26, designated days and times.

The exhibit is free.

🎵 The Music Settlement's Linking Legacies concert features Black classical artists from Ohio performing compositions by Black composers with ties to the region.

7pm Feb. 24.

Tickets are $10 for children, $20 for adults.

🎨 Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland is hosting two exhibitions celebrating Black culture. Nina Chanel Abney's "Big Butch Synergy" celebrates Black masculine women; Amber N. Ford's "Someone, Somewhere, Something" tells stories of Black grief.

Both exhibits are free and run through June 11.

Go deeper: Visit Destination Cleveland's website for more ways to celebrate.