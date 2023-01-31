Leaders of Nazi homeschooling channel live in Upper Sandusky

The leaders of the "Dissident Homeschool" Telegram channel, which produces white supremacist lesson plans for 2,400+ members, are a married couple with four children in Upper Sandusky.

Driving the news: Vice News reported that the channel's "admins and members use racist, homophobic, and antisemitic slurs without shame, and quote Hitler and other Nazi leaders daily in a channel open to the public."

The intrigue: The channel's creators, who go by the aliases Mr. and Mrs. Saxon, were unmasked by the Anonymous Comrades Collective last week as Logan and Katja Lawrence.

Katja Lawrence, a native of the Netherlands, began the channel in October 2021 due to dissatisfaction with the availability of Nazi material in the public school system.

Between the lines: According to Vice's reporting, in addition to lesson plans for other "dissident" homeschoolers, the Lawrences encourage social gatherings with other members so that their children can "play with other white children" and be open about their views.

Though the full list was not visible, the channel's membership has expanded beyond the borders of the United States.

"Only those from European countries with acceptable ethnicity, such as Norway, Germany, and the U.K., are welcomed," Vice reported.

What they're saying: "We are so deeply invested into making sure that [our] child becomes a wonderful Nazi,” Katja Lawrence told the neo-Nazi podcast “Achtung! Amerikaner.”