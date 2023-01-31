58 mins ago - Things to Do

Cleveland's Nyla Watson returns in "Hadestown" at Playhouse Square

Troy Smith
Three actresses in purple dresses play instruments and pose on stage in the musical Hadestown.

Cleveland native Nyla Watson (middle) in "Hadestown." Photo: T Charles Erickson

Another Tony Award-winning musical takes the stage at Playhouse Square this week, with a Cleveland native in the cast.

What's happening: "Hadestown" premieres Tuesday at Connor Palace and runs through Feb. 19.

Details: The musical tells the story of Greek mythology couple Orpheus and Eurydice. After Eurydice dies and goes to the underworld (known as Hadestown), Orpheus tries to bring her back.

  • "Hadestown" won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Zoom in: Cleveland native and Baldwin Wallace University grad Nyla Watson plays Persephone, one of story's three Fates who reveal the main characters' thoughts to the audience.

  • Watson has previously toured with "Waitress," "Wicked" and "The Color Purple." However, this is her first time performing with a national tour in Cleveland.

What they're saying: Watson tells Axios the amount of talent featured in "Hadestown" is beyond anything she's seen during her career.

