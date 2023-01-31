Cleveland's Nyla Watson returns in "Hadestown" at Playhouse Square
Another Tony Award-winning musical takes the stage at Playhouse Square this week, with a Cleveland native in the cast.
What's happening: "Hadestown" premieres Tuesday at Connor Palace and runs through Feb. 19.
Details: The musical tells the story of Greek mythology couple Orpheus and Eurydice. After Eurydice dies and goes to the underworld (known as Hadestown), Orpheus tries to bring her back.
- "Hadestown" won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.
Zoom in: Cleveland native and Baldwin Wallace University grad Nyla Watson plays Persephone, one of story's three Fates who reveal the main characters' thoughts to the audience.
- Watson has previously toured with "Waitress," "Wicked" and "The Color Purple." However, this is her first time performing with a national tour in Cleveland.
What they're saying: Watson tells Axios the amount of talent featured in "Hadestown" is beyond anything she's seen during her career.
- "If you want to see storytelling
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.