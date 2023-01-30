22 mins ago - News

Scoop: How to get a Mayor Justin Bibb bobblehead

Sam Allard
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb as bobblehead in white basketball uniform, wearing no. 58

The "Bibblehead" in progress. Screenshot: From an email to city officials obtained by Axios via public records request

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will get bobblehead-ified as part of a promotional giveaway by the Cleveland Charge, the Cavs' G-League affiliate, on March 11.

Driving the news: Bibb is scheduled to unveil the "Bibblehead" at a free basketball clinic with the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio Monday evening.

Catch up quick: In emails obtained by Axios, Cavaliers CEO Nic Barlage contacted Bibb's chief of staff, Bradford Davy, in April to broach the subject of a Bibb bobblehead night this season.

  • After the city's legal department gave the green light, Davy agreed to the promotion and advised that Bibb would like to partner with the Boys and Girls Club.
  • Barlage, a board member of the Boys and Girls Club, was enthusiastic about the idea.

The details: The bobblehead was designed from a photo of Bibb participating in last year's All-Star celebrity game, during which he wore number 58. (Bibb is Cleveland's 58th mayor.)

  • Davy joked in one email that the mayor's only feedback on the design was to "tighten up the fade," referring to his haircut.
  • Though Bibb was not wearing glasses in his celebrity game appearance, the Bibblehead will feature the mayor in his trademark frames.

The intrigue: The bobbleheads handed out at games are almost always players — not politicians.

  • The Cavs, for example, have two bobblehead nights planned this season, both in March: one for Donovan Mitchell (March 4) and one for Ricky Rubio (March 15).

Of note: Per the emails, the Bibb bobbleheads were created at no cost to the city.

What's next: The game is 7pm March 11 at the Wolstein Center. The first 1,500 fans will receive Bibbleheads.

