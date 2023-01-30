The "Bibblehead" in progress. Screenshot: From an email to city officials obtained by Axios via public records request

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will get bobblehead-ified as part of a promotional giveaway by the Cleveland Charge, the Cavs' G-League affiliate, on March 11.

Driving the news: Bibb is scheduled to unveil the "Bibblehead" at a free basketball clinic with the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio Monday evening.

Catch up quick: In emails obtained by Axios, Cavaliers CEO Nic Barlage contacted Bibb's chief of staff, Bradford Davy, in April to broach the subject of a Bibb bobblehead night this season.

After the city's legal department gave the green light, Davy agreed to the promotion and advised that Bibb would like to partner with the Boys and Girls Club.

Barlage, a board member of the Boys and Girls Club, was enthusiastic about the idea.

The details: The bobblehead was designed from a photo of Bibb participating in last year's All-Star celebrity game, during which he wore number 58. (Bibb is Cleveland's 58th mayor.)

Davy joked in one email that the mayor's only feedback on the design was to "tighten up the fade," referring to his haircut.

Though Bibb was not wearing glasses in his celebrity game appearance, the Bibblehead will feature the mayor in his trademark frames.

The intrigue: The bobbleheads handed out at games are almost always players — not politicians.

The Cavs, for example, have two bobblehead nights planned this season, both in March: one for Donovan Mitchell (March 4) and one for Ricky Rubio (March 15).

Of note: Per the emails, the Bibb bobbleheads were created at no cost to the city.

What's next: The game is 7pm March 11 at the Wolstein Center. The first 1,500 fans will receive Bibbleheads.