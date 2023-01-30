Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad could be extended to Cleveland
The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) is "getting serious" about extending the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad to downtown Cleveland.
Driving the news: At its meeting last week, NOACA said it planned to hire a consultant for a 12- to 18-month feasibility study, with the goal of creating a "shovel-ready" funding proposal within four years, Cleveland.com reported.
Why it matters: The ambitious and long-discussed plan could ultimately connect the urban core — in a city where more than 22% of residents don't have access to a personal vehicle — to 22,000-acre Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
By the numbers: The scenic railroad runs 26 miles from Akron to Rockside Road in Independence.
- The planned extension would bring the line an additional 10.8 miles to downtown.
🥲 Sam's thought bubble: I'm tearing up thinking about multiple train lines running out of Tower City.
- In any case, a feasibility study for a beloved railroad extension makes a hell of a lot more sense than a feasibility study for the hyperloop.
