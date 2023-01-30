Imagine embarking on this handsome guy at Tower City. Photo: Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) is "getting serious" about extending the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad to downtown Cleveland.

Driving the news: At its meeting last week, NOACA said it planned to hire a consultant for a 12- to 18-month feasibility study, with the goal of creating a "shovel-ready" funding proposal within four years, Cleveland.com reported.

Why it matters: The ambitious and long-discussed plan could ultimately connect the urban core — in a city where more than 22% of residents don't have access to a personal vehicle — to 22,000-acre Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

By the numbers: The scenic railroad runs 26 miles from Akron to Rockside Road in Independence.

The planned extension would bring the line an additional 10.8 miles to downtown.

🥲 Sam's thought bubble: I'm tearing up thinking about multiple train lines running out of Tower City.