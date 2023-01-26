A campaign to recall Cleveland Ward 7 Councilwoman Stephanie Howse has run aground.

Driving the news: Opponents of Howse submitted petitions to remove her from office at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in November, but they failed to gather a sufficient number of valid signatures before the deadline earlier this month.

Catch up quick: Howse, who was elected to City Council in 2021 after serving two terms as a state representative, told Axios the recall effort was driven by former Ward 7 councilman and 2021 mayoral candidate Basheer Jones and two former employees of the Famicos Foundation, a community development corporation (CDC) in the ward.

Of note: Jones is under federal investigation for potential financial misconduct while in office.

The other side: Jones denied any personal involvement.

Between the lines: Howse said Famicos received 100% of Ward 7's community development block grant (CDBG) allocation during Jones' tenure (2018-2021). CDBGs are how local CDCs receive the vast majority of their funding.

"But Ward 7 has four CDCs," Howse said. "I gave Famicos half, and divided the remaining allocation between Campus District, Midtown Cleveland and St. Clair-Superior."

What they're saying: John Anoliefo, executive director of Famicos, confirmed to Axios that he laid off two employees, Katie Burton and Fatima Shabazz, due to the CDBG funding reduction in 2022.

Burton was one of the named petition circulators on the documents provided to Axios by the election board.

Zoom in: Per the city charter, a recall campaign must collect valid signatures from 20% of ward voters who cast ballots in the previous municipal election.

In Ward 7, which encompasses the Hough neighborhood and portions of Midtown and St. Clair-Superior, that translates to 535 people.

According to the election board, only 165 of 641 initially submitted signatures were deemed valid.

Flashback: Previous Ward 7 councilmen TJ Dow and Basheer Jones both survived recall efforts while in office.