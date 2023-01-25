1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Cleveland chefs named James Beard semifinalists
Restaurateur Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS and chefs Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky and Kenny Scott of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery have been named semifinalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the top prizes in American cooking.
- Chrostowski, a former Cleveland mayoral candidate, appears in the national Outstanding Restaurateur category for the second year in a row.
- La Valle-Umansky, Umansky and Scott appear in the regional Best Chef category alongside other top chefs from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
What's next: The full list of semifinalists will be whittled down to nominees, who will be announced on March 29. Winners will be celebrated in Chicago on June 5.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.