1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Cleveland chefs named James Beard semifinalists

Sam Allard
Illustration of a first place ribbon with a gold plate at the center.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Restaurateur Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS and chefs Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky and Kenny Scott of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery have been named semifinalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the top prizes in American cooking.

  • Chrostowski, a former Cleveland mayoral candidate, appears in the national Outstanding Restaurateur category for the second year in a row.
  • La Valle-Umansky, Umansky and Scott appear in the regional Best Chef category alongside other top chefs from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

What's next: The full list of semifinalists will be whittled down to nominees, who will be announced on March 29. Winners will be celebrated in Chicago on June 5.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more