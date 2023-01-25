Cleveland chefs named James Beard semifinalists

Restaurateur Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS and chefs Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky and Kenny Scott of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery have been named semifinalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the top prizes in American cooking.

Chrostowski, a former Cleveland mayoral candidate, appears in the national Outstanding Restaurateur category for the second year in a row.

La Valle-Umansky, Umansky and Scott appear in the regional Best Chef category alongside other top chefs from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

What's next: The full list of semifinalists will be whittled down to nominees, who will be announced on March 29. Winners will be celebrated in Chicago on June 5.