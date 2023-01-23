Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters will be all over the map in 2023 #RIPTaylor. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

It's time for local music fans to make plans and set budgets for the major events they want to travel to in 2023.

Here are some fun options, depending on how far you're willing to go.

We did not include sold-out shows, like Taylor Swift and Adele.

🚙 Short drive

🎪 P!NK's Summer Carnival tour brings Cirque du Soleil vibes to Pittsburgh on Aug. 5.

Tickets start at $126.

🤘 Sonic Temple in Columbus features headliners Foo Fighters, Kiss and Tool from May 25-28.

Packages start at $110.

⛽ Road trip

⛺ Bonnaroo is June 15-18 with headliners Kendrick Lamar, Odezsa and Foo Fighters, making the 9-hour drive to Manchester, Tennessee, worth it.

General admission for all four days starts at $340.

🗽 Depeche Mode at Madison Square Garden on April 14 sounds like the start of a nice weekend in New York.

Tickets start at just under $400.

✈️ Fly

🌄 Coachella's diverse lineup includes Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink across two weekends in California, April 14-16 and 21-23. (Note: Only the second weekend still has tickets available.)

Passes start at $549.

