Wedding season is still months away. Yet Northeast Ohio business owners are already anticipating 2022's surge of nuptials to continue in 2023.

Why it matters: Roughly 2.6 million couples tied the knot in 2022, with more than 200 million guests and 31 million vendors hired in the U.S.

Driving the news: Today's Bride Wedding Show expects to draw more than 8,000 attendees to the I-X Center this weekend for its annual event featuring dozens of DJs, photographers and florists clamoring to be hired.

Flashback: With the pandemic in full effect, nearly 50% of weddings were postponed nationwide in 2020, and 20% were postponed in 2021, according to the Wedding Report.

Today's Bride, an Akron-based magazine, estimates the Northeast Ohio wedding industry lost more than $50 million due to cancellations and couples opting for smaller ceremonies in 2020.

The intrigue: The backlog led to more weddings taking place in the U.S. in 2022 than any year since 1984, according to the Wedding Report.

Jennifer Judy, vice president of Today's Bride, tells Axios when the final numbers are tallied, 2022 will probably have been a record year for Northeast Ohio as well.

IBISWorld projects the market size of the wedding industry in 2023 to equal if not surpass that of 2022.

What they're saying: Mike Miller, co-owner of Cleveland's Music Box Supper Club, tells Axios that Saturdays at his venue are already booked from May 1 through Nov. 30.

Yes, but: Cleveland wedding planner Arlonda Stevens says this could just be an industry bubble caused by the pandemic backlog.

"This is some of the greatest demand I've seen," she says. "But I think in 2024 things will get back to where they were before the pandemic."

If you go: Today's Bride Wedding Show runs from noon-6pm Saturday and 10am-5pm Sunday. Admission is $15.