Forget the Browns; Bills Mafia is strong in Cleveland

At least someone has a good football team. Photo: Jason Hanna/Getty Images

The Browns missed the playoffs (of course, they did), but some Clevelanders still have something to root for this NFL postseason.

What's happening: Cleveland's Bills Backers, a local chapter of Buffalo Bills fans, has become ground zero for Bills Mafia in Northeast Ohio.

Buffalo natives and Westlake residents Mike Salomon and Jen Miller founded the group in 2018.

It has more than 1,600 Facebook page members and hosts more than 300 fans at Around the Corner Saloon in Lakewood each week.

Zoom out: Bills Backers chapters are in every state and several countries, including Germany, Italy and the U.K.

What they're saying: Michael Barnes, a lifelong Browns fan, joined the Bills Backers with his wife, Laverne, a Buffalo native.

"They're two blue-collar communities that prioritize family and hard work," he says. "That's why I have such an appreciation for Buffalo, and my wife has the same appreciation for Cleveland."

What's next: The Buffalo-Ohio connection continues Sunday when the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.