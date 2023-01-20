Forget the Browns; Bills Mafia is strong in Cleveland
The Browns missed the playoffs (of course, they did), but some Clevelanders still have something to root for this NFL postseason.
What's happening: Cleveland's Bills Backers, a local chapter of Buffalo Bills fans, has become ground zero for Bills Mafia in Northeast Ohio.
- Buffalo natives and Westlake residents Mike Salomon and Jen Miller founded the group in 2018.
- It has more than 1,600 Facebook page members and hosts more than 300 fans at Around the Corner Saloon in Lakewood each week.
Zoom out: Bills Backers chapters are in every state and several countries, including Germany, Italy and the U.K.
What they're saying: Michael Barnes, a lifelong Browns fan, joined the Bills Backers with his wife, Laverne, a Buffalo native.
- "They're two blue-collar communities that prioritize family and hard work," he says. "That's why I have such an appreciation for Buffalo, and my wife has the same appreciation for Cleveland."
What's next: The Buffalo-Ohio connection continues Sunday when the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.
