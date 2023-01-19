A lively early rendering of the proposed Superior Midway. Courtesy of Bialosky Cleveland

A 2.5-mile cycle track down the center of Superior Avenue is one step closer to reality.

Driving the news: City Council's development, planning and sustainability committee authorized the Mayor's Office of Capital Projects (MOCAP) to move forward with in-depth design and engineering for the "Superior Midway" project Tuesday.

Construction would begin in 2025.

The decision also allows MOCAP to continue planning and fundraising for a Lorain Avenue cycle track.

Why it matters: Both projects would upgrade Cleveland's limited bike infrastructure along east-west avenues that were originally designed to accommodate horses and street cars and are in desperate need of redesign for 21st-century use.

Between the lines: The Superior Midway would run down the center of the street from Public Square to East 55th; the 1.8 mile Lorain Midway would run parallel to traffic on one side from West 65th Street to West 20th Street.

By the numbers: The $25 million Superior Midway project would be funded mostly through federal grants.

The city would cover about $4.5 million.

What they're saying: "[Superior] is way too wide of a road," Ward 3 councilman Kerry McCormack said at Tuesday's meeting. "We are woefully behind our peer cities on these types of projects.

"The other side: Ward 13 councilman Kris Harsh, once a daily bicycle commuter, questioned the wisdom of the planned Superior configuration.

"I just don't understand the appeal," he said. "This puts me in the center of the road, with cars on both sides, and then dumps me in the middle of traffic at East 55th."

Yes but: Local bike advocacy organization Bike Cleveland supports the Superior and Lorain Midways.

"By placing the protected bike lane in the middle of Superior, it eliminates right-turn conflicts and leaves curb space for public transit access," executive director Jacob VanSickle tells Axios.

What's next: The council's finance committee is expected to vote in favor of the project on Monday.