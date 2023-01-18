Like the rest of the country, Cleveland's LGBTQ+ community looks to address concerns related to rising threats. Photo: David Silverman/Getty Images

Unrest in Cleveland's LGBTQ+ community is nearing an all-time high.

Why it matters: Cleveland is home to more than 60,000 residents that identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law.

Threat level: Kenyon Farrow, board chair at the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, tells Axios the city has seen the effects of rising anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

"We've certainly seen more harassment and threats," Farrow says. "Concerns over a lack of health care options, affordable housing and mental health struggles in the community need to be addressed as well."

Driving the news: Kent State's College of Public Health has received funding from the Cleveland Foundation and other local institutions for an LGBTQ+ needs assessment study of Greater Cleveland.

Kent State released a similar report for Akron in August.

Of note: The university is working with more than 100 local LGBTQ+ organizations, including the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, in gathering data, according to the Cleveland Department of Public Health.

What they're saying: The department's director, David Margolius, says he hopes the report addresses LGBTQ+ issues "unique to Cleveland," such as the city's high poverty rate and homelessness population.

However, he says, "We don't need to wait on the report to address obvious and immediate issues such as preventing violence and affordable housing."

Margoluis says the city is advocating for transitional housing for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Between the lines: Margolius sees the study as the first phase in Cleveland and the LGBTQ+ community's collaboration "without obstruction," which he says has been an issue in the past.

What's next: Data gathering for Cleveland will take place this spring and summer.