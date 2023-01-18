Parking your car for the day at City Hall's Willard Park Garage will set you back $10. Gateway East Garage for a Cavs game? That's $20, if you manage to nab a spot.

Yes, but: Parking your single-engine aircraft at Burke Lakefront Airport costs a mere $5 per day.

Why it matters: Burke is a declining asset that occupies 450 acres of prime lakefront real estate and loses money most years while serving a predominantly business clientele.

By the numbers: Traffic volume at Burke peaked in 2000 with more than 100,000 takeoffs and landings, but fell to 40,296 in 2021.

What they're saying: Dennis Kramer, acting director of port control for the city of Cleveland, tells Axios that Burke's aircraft parking rates are competitive with other regional general aviation airports.

"The fees are not standalone," he says. "Once you calculate landing fees, parking fees and fuel flowage, they are a better reflection."

Of note: Landing fees for single-engine aircrafts at Burke are $7.

Zoom out: The Cuyahoga County Airport's daily parking rate is identical to Burke's for single-engine aircraft ($5 per day).

The Lake County Executive Airport charges $15 for overnight parking on top of an initial $10 ramp fee, which is waived if you buy 10 gallons of gasoline.

The Lorain County Regional Airport charges $20 for overnight parking the first night and $10 for successive nights, but also waives the first night's fee if you buy 20 gallons of gasoline.

The bottom line: In downtown Cleveland, it's cheaper to park a plane than it is to park a car.