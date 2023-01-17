The intemperate text message from Jon Dileno, who until last Tuesday was a senior attorney at Cleveland law firm Zashin & Rich, has sent shockwaves through the local legal community.

Catch up fast: Dileno lashed out at a female colleague when she resigned and joined another firm shortly after her maternity leave.

In his message to her, Dileno characterized parental leave as "collecting salary from the firm while sitting on your ass" and threatened to tell "anyone who inquires" that she was "soul-less and morally bankrupt."

The text was shared with attorney Kelley Barnett, who published it without attribution on LinkedIn to draw attention to cultural toxicity at corporate law firms.

Dileno later confirmed to Cleveland.com that he'd sent the text.

Driving the news: "In light of the recent events," the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association decided to host a "Hot Talk" panel today on employment leave policies and "the intersection (and clash) of employer and employee expectations."

What they're saying: "The events of the past week have given rise to significant debate about what's legal, ethical and/or fair in the workplace," said CMBA CEO Rebecca Ruppert McMahon. "We hope to create a dialogue that will offer clarity to both employees and employers leading to better work environments for all."

Meanwhile, Zashin & Rich has come under fire for its response to the controversy.

Details: In an initial statement last week, managing partner Stephen Zashin said Dileno's text was sent "in the heat of the moment."

The other side: "Maybe you can get away with "heat of the moment" over a phone call, but someone initiated a text conversation, typed a bunch of characters, and edited that message," wrote Joe Patrice in the legal publication Above the Law. "That's not heat of the moment, that's a sustained lack of professional judgment."

Hours later, Zashin & Rich released another statement announcing that Dileno was no longer employed by the firm.

Of note: Dileno counted the City of Cleveland among his clients in the arena of labor and employment law.

In a statement, the city told Axios that it expects its vendors to "act appropriately and have policies that are supportive of working environments that are diverse, equitable, inclusive and fair."

Yes, but: The City of Cleveland itself doesn't provide parental leave to its employees.

The bottom line: Among some attorneys who reacted online and whom Axios , Dileno's text was regarded not as a contradiction of Cleveland's corporate law culture but as a revealing case in point, and women in particular said they were fed up.