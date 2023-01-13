58 mins ago - Sports
Cleveland Guardians finalize Progressive Field renovation plan
The Guardians have revealed final plans for the team's "Progressive Field Reimagined" project.
Catch up fast: The $202.5 million project stems from the Guardians' new lease extension at Progressive Field, the 11th-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball.
Details: Plans include a revamped upper deck with social spaces, as well as a beer garden near left field.
- The Terrace Club near left field will be converted into an open-air space with expanded seating, and the Dugout Suites behind home plate will become private lounges.
- The players' clubhouse and front office space will be upgraded for the first time since 1994.
Of note: The Guardians are fronting $67.5 million for the project; subsidies will cover the balance.
What's next: The project is expected to be completed by opening day 2025.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.