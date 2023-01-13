Progressive Field is set to get major upgrades. Now, if Cleveland can just win a World Series. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Image

The Guardians have revealed final plans for the team's "Progressive Field Reimagined" project.

Catch up fast: The $202.5 million project stems from the Guardians' new lease extension at Progressive Field, the 11th-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball.

Details: Plans include a revamped upper deck with social spaces, as well as a beer garden near left field.

The Terrace Club near left field will be converted into an open-air space with expanded seating, and the Dugout Suites behind home plate will become private lounges.

The players' clubhouse and front office space will be upgraded for the first time since 1994.

Of note: The Guardians are fronting $67.5 million for the project; subsidies will cover the balance.

What's next: The project is expected to be completed by opening day 2025.