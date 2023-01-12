58 mins ago - Business

Cleveland Hopkins airport recovering after FAA outage

Troy Smith
A list of delayed and canceled flights on a screen at an airport.

The FAA grounded all U.S. flights early Wednesday for the first time since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack, reportedly due to an FAA computer system failure. Photo: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is getting back on track after the FAA grounded flights nationwide Wednesday morning.

Driving the news: The stoppage occurred after an old-school computer system that relays important information to pilots malfunctioned Tuesday night.

  • The stoppage was lifted just before 9am Wednesday.

By the numbers: At least 1,000 flights were canceled and 7,300 delayed nationwide as of midday Wednesday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

State of play: Hopkins spokesperson John Goersmeyer told Axios things were "beginning to ramp back up" by midday.

Yes, but: "There are expected to be more delays and cancellations as airlines work through procedures," Goersmeyer added.

What's next: Goersmeyer was hesitant to put a timeframe on when operations would return to normal.

  • Cleveland Hopkins is urging travelers to contact their airlines and/or visit the airport's website for up-to-the-minute flight information.

The bottom line: The airline industry hasn't had a very good couple of months.

