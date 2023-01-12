Cleveland Hopkins airport recovering after FAA outage
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is getting back on track after the FAA grounded flights nationwide Wednesday morning.
Driving the news: The stoppage occurred after an old-school computer system that relays important information to pilots malfunctioned Tuesday night.
- The stoppage was lifted just before 9am Wednesday.
By the numbers: At least 1,000 flights were canceled and 7,300 delayed nationwide as of midday Wednesday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
State of play: Hopkins spokesperson John Goersmeyer told Axios things were "beginning to ramp back up" by midday.
Yes, but: "There are expected to be more delays and cancellations as airlines work through procedures," Goersmeyer added.
What's next: Goersmeyer was hesitant to put a timeframe on when operations would return to normal.
- Cleveland Hopkins is urging travelers to contact their airlines and/or visit the airport's website for up-to-the-minute flight information.
The bottom line: The airline industry hasn't had a very good couple of months.
