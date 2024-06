The Limone Capra pizza is back at Inizio, along with some other summer specials.

Why it matters: Inizio has some great seasonal flavors (see their pumpkin pizza), so if you're an adventurous eater, you'll want to check it out.

Plus: Their summer menu also includes a Pepperoni Speziata pizza, made with ghost pepper hot honey.

For dessert, try their new Cheerwine cherry cannoli, made with the soda and maraschino cherries.

Stop by: Inizio has locations in Dilworth and Ballantyne.

