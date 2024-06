"I was born and raised in Charlotte ... I feel a tremendous amount of pride." ā€” Jessica Vestal Jess, from Season 6 of "Love is Blind," will star in another Netflix reality TV series called "Perfect Match."

Context: In a recent interview with Axios' Maxwell Millington, Jess said she is "so proud" to represent Charlotte in another reality show, and gave a shoutout to Kenzie Petty for her recent win on "Survivor."

Vestal will be joined by her former controversial castmate Trevor Sova, who was allegedly in a relationship while filming "Love is Blind."

The two will join 20 other singles from the Netflix universe, each hoping to find love.

Why it matters: Charlotte's season of "Love is Blind," filmed in our city with an all-Charlotte cast, is the most streamed season in franchise history.

What's next: Season 2 of "Perfect Match" premieres today on Netflix, with new episodes every Friday for three weeks.