🎉 Swing by Resident Culture South End for a market, drag shows, food and drinks. | Free | 12-5pm | Details
🎶 Vibe to live music from musician Peter White at Middle C Jazz. | Resale ticket prices vary. | 6:15pm | Details
💃 Make a date night out of a roaring '20s party at Discovery Place Science. | $34 | 7-11pm | Details
🎭 Dress up for a moonlight masquerade ball at Mint Museum Randolph. | $125+ | 7-11pm | Details
🛍️ Spend the day sipping on rosé at The Bohemian Wine Bar. | $40 | 12-9pm | Details
Sunday, June 9
👕 Shop from Charlotte Vintage Market at Optimist Hall. | Free | 11am-8pm | Details
💎 Take your bestie to get forever bracelets while you sip on bubbly and vibe to live violin music at The Coterie Concept. | $75 | 4pm | Details
🌈 Kick off Pride Month with Lost & Found annual party featuring drag shows, vendors and food trucks. | Free | 4pm | Details
🧘♀️ Unwind with yoga on a rooftop at The Gantt Center. | $0-$10 | 12:30-1:30pm | Details
👭 Connect and network with ambitious women at Triple C Brewing Company. | Free | 1-4pm | Details
🧘♂️ Stretch into the workweek with yoga and grab a meal at Urban District Market. | $15 | 10-11am | Details
🥂 Vibe to JT from City Girls at STATS Restaurant & Bar. | $20+ | 7pm | Details
