Tryon St. in Uptown will have plenty of food options June 7-9 for the Taste of Charlotte Festival. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Prep your appetite for this weekend's food-focused events, like the Taste of Charlotte Festival, a hot dog eating contest and the many markets going on.

Friday, June 7

🐾 Take your pup to a Pride Paw-rade and drag show at Skiptown. | $10 for pups. Free for owners. | 8pm | Details

🌭Watch a hot dog eating contest at Big Weiner Weekend at Goldie's. | Free | 4pm | Details

🧠 Test your knowledge with Black Trivia Night at Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar. | $20 | 7pm | Details

🥊 Take a kickboxing class to Drake and Kendrick Lamar diss track songs at Gritbox. | Prices vary. | 9:15am | Details

🤣 Laugh the night away with improv comedy at Charlotte Comedy Theater. | $15 | 7:30pm | Details

🍽️ Eat your way through several food vendors along Tryon Street with the Taste of Charlotte Festival in Uptown. | Free to attend. Food prices vary. | Runs through Sunday. | Details

🎨 Try art gallery hopping with the First Friday Gallery Crawl in South End. | Free | 5-9pm | Details

⚾️ Cheer on the Charlotte Knights as they take on Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and stick around for fireworks at Truist Field after the game. | $21+ | 7:04pm | Details

Saturday, June 8

🎊 Stop by Optimist Hall for live music, spray-painted trucker hats and local vendors. | Free | 5pm | Details

🤝 Try speed dating or make friends with the Lesbian Friends of Charlotte's meet-and-match event at Eleven Lakes Brewing Company in Cornelius. | $15 | 7pm | Details

🚺 Shop from 20 local female-owned businesses at The Union at Station West. | Free | 12pm | Details

🤣 Laugh to "that's what she said jokes" from female comedians at Heist Brewery. | $15 | 6pm | Details

🍾 Head over to Whiskey Warehouse for live DJ mixes on a rooftop. | Free | 7pm | Details

🛍️ Shop local from a night market with vendors, food and music at 101 W Worthington. | Free | 4-9pm | Details

🎉 Swing by Resident Culture South End for a market, drag shows, food and drinks. | Free | 12-5pm | Details

🎶 Vibe to live music from musician Peter White at Middle C Jazz. | Resale ticket prices vary. | 6:15pm | Details

💃 Make a date night out of a roaring '20s party at Discovery Place Science. | $34 | 7-11pm | Details

🎭 Dress up for a moonlight masquerade ball at Mint Museum Randolph. | $125+ | 7-11pm | Details

🛍️ Spend the day sipping on rosé at The Bohemian Wine Bar. | $40 | 12-9pm | Details

Sunday, June 9

👕 Shop from Charlotte Vintage Market at Optimist Hall. | Free | 11am-8pm | Details

💎 Take your bestie to get forever bracelets while you sip on bubbly and vibe to live violin music at The Coterie Concept. | $75 | 4pm | Details

🌈 Kick off Pride Month with Lost & Found annual party featuring drag shows, vendors and food trucks. | Free | 4pm | Details

🧘‍♀️ Unwind with yoga on a rooftop at The Gantt Center. | $0-$10 | 12:30-1:30pm | Details

👭 Connect and network with ambitious women at Triple C Brewing Company. | Free | 1-4pm | Details

🧘‍♂️ Stretch into the workweek with yoga and grab a meal at Urban District Market. | $15 | 10-11am | Details

🥂 Vibe to JT from City Girls at STATS Restaurant & Bar. | $20+ | 7pm | Details

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board.