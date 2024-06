Share on email (opens in new window)

The Trust Building is located in Uptown at 139 S. Tryon St. Photo: Courtesy of Matthew Benham and Shane McDevitt

Charlotte Hornets standout LaMelo Ball has purchased the Uptown condo previously owned by former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, The Charlotte Business Journal first reported. Context: Ball bought the luxury condo at The Trust for $2.47 million on May 15, public records show.

The sale, handled by Atlanta realtor Pierre Reeves, involved Newton's Agape Property Management Group LLC and Ball's MB1 Enterprises LLC.

Flashback: Newton first purchased the 3,100-square-foot condo for $2.1 million in 2015 before eventually leasing it to Ball.

Ball reportedly continued to lease the property from Newton up until purchasing it last month.

Between the lines: Ball also owns another unit in the building, according to the article, which he purchased last August for $2.2M.

The intrigue: The Trust is known for courting high-profile, deep-pocketed buyers.

In April, the building's sixth-floor condo (which takes up the entire floor) hit the market for nearly $5M, one of the city's priciest condo listings to date.

Background: Completed in 1967, The Trust was once the historic Home Federal Savings & Loan Building, before being converted to luxury condos.

Editors note: We reached out to Reeves for more details on the sale. At the time of publication, he could not be reached for comment.