Charlotte YMCA gets a new LaMelo Ball inspired makeover

The Simmons YMCA in east Charlotte has a new basketball court inspired by Charlotte Hornets’ star LaMelo Ball.

Driving the news: The court, which was unveiled on Saturday, Jan. 13, was designed by Foot Locker and PUMA with inspiration from LaMelo’s logo and his MB sneaker line with PUMA.

The colors on the court are similar to the ones on the “Not From Here” drop, Ball’s signature sneaker.

“Not From Here” drop, Ball’s signature sneaker. Local artist Kalin Renée Devone helped design the court.

Why it matters: Ball is known for turning heads on and off the court with his risque fashion takes. It’s cool to see national fashion brands using Ball’s influence to improve local facilities.

Details: Simmons YMCA is located at 6824 Democracy Dr.

It’s open Monday-Thursday 6am-8pm, Fridays 6am-1pm and Saturdays 8am-1pm, closed on Sundays.

My thought bubble: Simmon’s is my preferred gym in Charlotte — it’s not as modern as the Dowd in South End but I like it because there’s never a crowd and I can always snag the machines I want to use. Selfishly, I’m crossing my fingers this new court won’t affect my being able to grab a treadmill at any time of day.