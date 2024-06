It's no secret that pickleball is arguably Charlotte's new favorite outdoor pastime. You can find it all over town, from free public courts to swanky private facilities.

A few to check out:

Mecklenburg County-owned courts at parks such as Latta, Enderly, Freedom, Pearl Street and Carmel Road. You can reserve courts online.

Rally, an indoor-outdoor pickleball facility with a restaurant and bar. It's become a popular hangout since opening last year at the corner of Old Pineville Road and Southside Drive in LoSo.

Private gyms like Life Time Fitness, which has pickleball clinics and drop-in leagues.

The top floor of the Hayes parking deck in Ballantyne (11405 North Community House Rd.). It has two new pickleball courts open to the public and free to use daily.

Charlotte Athletic Club, which recently got a $2 million facelift, including a new name (One Athletics) and Uptown's first pickleball courts.

And one big spot to look forward to: