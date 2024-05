Data:Β Pantry and Larder; Note: Ideal conditions defined as a late sunset, maximum "feels-like" temperature of 88Β°F, minimal chance of rain, 25% cloud cover and a slight breeze; Map: Axios Visuals

Memorial Day weekend signals the unofficial start to summer, and while some will want to celebrate on a patio or rooftop, others might opt to grill at home.

Driving the news: Next weekend, specifically June 1, is the ideal date to cook out in Charlotte, according to data collected by Pantry and Larder.

What they found: The Australia-based cookware company analyzed five years of weather data from cities across the country to determine the dates most likely to have perfect cookout weather.

The criteria include a maximum feels-like temperature of 88Β°, minimal chance of rain, a sunset time of 9pm, a weekend or a holiday, and 25% cloud coverage.

For Charlotte, that day is June 1, and the worst day is July 31.

The bottom line: For Southern states, getting our cookout fix in early is best before the temperatures get too hot.

My thought bubble: I think it's time I update our barbecue guide.