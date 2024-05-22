Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Independent Picture House, an indie movie theater near NoDa, is expanding to nearly double in size. Why it matters: IPH is where film lovers gather for arthouse, foreign and independent films. The expansion allows the theater to serve more people.

State of play: The theater, which will celebrate its second anniversary in June, will expand into the space previously occupied by the Charlotte Art League, which will have a smaller presence in the building.

Multipurpose space. Rendering: Docklands Design/Courtesy of The Independent Picture House

What to expect: IPH will add its fourth, and largest, auditorium with roughly 145 seats.

It'll also add a new multipurpose space, which will hold approximately 100 people standing, and will be available for rent.

Both are expected to open this fall.

By the numbers: The project is expected to cost $725,000, of which IPH has secured 60% ($435,000) in funding, according to an IPH spokesperson.

The expansion will add 4,639 square feet to the theater's existing 5,900 square feet.

Independent Picture House's future fourth auditorium and multipurpose space. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

IPH entrance. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Stop by: IPH is located at 4237 Raleigh St. and has three auditoriums (17-seat, 77-seat, and 105-seat).

Find out what's currently playing here.

What's next: IPH plans to hire a full-time education director later this year to expand its programming.

IPH will make an official announcement about the new space on Wednesday, May 22 at 5:30pm at the theater. The event is free and open to the public.

The bottom line: IPH is carrying the torch for indie movie theaters in Charlotte, paying homage to theaters that have since closed, like:

The Manor Theatre, a Charlotte institution which closed in 2020 after 73 years in Myers Park.

The Regal Ballantyne Village, which played mostly indie films, also closed in 2020.

And, Park Terrace in the Park Road Shopping Center, which was purchased by AMC and now shows mainstream movies.

Go deeper: Definitive guide to Charlotte's 11 movie theaters