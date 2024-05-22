The Independent Picture House, an indie movie theater near NoDa, is expanding to nearly double in size.
Why it matters: IPH is where film lovers gather for arthouse, foreign and independent films. The expansion allows the theater to serve more people.
State of play: The theater, which will celebrate its second anniversary in June,willexpand into the space previously occupied by the Charlotte Art League, which will have a smaller presence in the building.
What to expect: IPH will add its fourth, and largest, auditorium with roughly 145 seats.
It'll also add a new multipurpose space, which will hold approximately 100 people standing, and will be available for rent.
Both are expected to open this fall.
By the numbers: The project is expected to cost $725,000, of which IPH has secured 60% ($435,000) in funding, according to an IPH spokesperson.
The expansion will add 4,639 square feet to the theater's existing 5,900 square feet.
Stop by: IPH is located at 4237 Raleigh St. and has three auditoriums (17-seat, 77-seat, and 105-seat).