🥗 First look at Flower Child
Flower Child will open its second Charlotte location at The Bowl at Ballantyne on May 21.
Why it matters: Flower Child is the latest of many businesses opening soon in the fast-changing south Charlotte neighborhood.
The vibe: The 3,555-square-foot restaurant has a similar vibrant feel as its other locations.
- Its healthy menu will feature salads, bowls and wraps, like its other spots.
Stop by: 15210 Bowl St.
- It will be open daily from 11am-9pm.
What's next: Several new businesses are set to open in Ballantyne in the coming year, including North Italia, located across from Flower Child, on May 29.
See inside Flower Child
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more