🥗 First look at Flower Child

The new Ballantyne location also has a shaded outdoor patio that wraps around the building. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Flower Child will open its second Charlotte location at The Bowl at Ballantyne on May 21.

Why it matters: Flower Child is the latest of many businesses opening soon in the fast-changing south Charlotte neighborhood.

The vibe: The 3,555-square-foot restaurant has a similar vibrant feel as its other locations.

  • Its healthy menu will feature salads, bowls and wraps, like its other spots.

Stop by: 15210 Bowl St.

  • It will be open daily from 11am-9pm.

What's next: Several new businesses are set to open in Ballantyne in the coming year, including North Italia, located across from Flower Child, on May 29.

See inside Flower Child

