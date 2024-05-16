May 16, 2024 - News

🗞 Speed reads

headshot
Discovery Place stakeholders plant ceremonial tree

The new Discovery Place Nature will tie into Freedom Park with new open space. Photo: Jeff Cravotta, courtesy of Discovery Place

🌲 Discovery Place planted a ceremonial tree Tuesday to mark the groundbreaking of its new nature museum. Construction starts in the coming weeks and should finish in 2025. (Queen City News)

🏠 The Charlotte Historic District Commission unanimously approved a proposal to create a historic district in Elizabeth. The next of many steps is for the State Historic Preservation Office to review the application, according to Historic Elizabeth Neighborhood Foundation.

🗳 Voter turnout in Tuesday's second primary was so low that the State Board of Elections removed precinct-level data from its website to not reveal who individuals voted for. (State Board of Elections)

🚨 Actress Angie Harmon says Instacart is "beyond responsible" for a delivery driver killing her family dog at her Charlotte home. (WSOC)

🍸 Kitchen + Kocktails, a Southern comfort food chain based in Dallas, will open in the Queen City Quarter in Uptown on June 1. (Axios)

🍻 Olde Mecklenburg Brewery has pushed its Ballantyne opening from Memorial Day weekend to June 1. (Axios)

🏈 N.C. State and Tennessee will play at 7:30pm in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 7. The game will air on ABC. (N.C. State Football)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Charlotte in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

No stories could be found

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more