🗞 Speed reads

🌲 Discovery Place planted a ceremonial tree Tuesday to mark the groundbreaking of its new nature museum. Construction starts in the coming weeks and should finish in 2025. (Queen City News)

🏠 The Charlotte Historic District Commission unanimously approved a proposal to create a historic district in Elizabeth. The next of many steps is for the State Historic Preservation Office to review the application, according to Historic Elizabeth Neighborhood Foundation.

🗳 Voter turnout in Tuesday's second primary was so low that the State Board of Elections removed precinct-level data from its website to not reveal who individuals voted for. (State Board of Elections)

🚨 Actress Angie Harmon says Instacart is "beyond responsible" for a delivery driver killing her family dog at her Charlotte home. (WSOC)

🍸 Kitchen + Kocktails, a Southern comfort food chain based in Dallas, will open in the Queen City Quarter in Uptown on June 1. (Axios)

🍻 Olde Mecklenburg Brewery has pushed its Ballantyne opening from Memorial Day weekend to June 1. (Axios)

🏈 N.C. State and Tennessee will play at 7:30pm in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 7. The game will air on ABC. (N.C. State Football)