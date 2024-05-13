⛳️ King of Quail Hollow Club

41 mins ago - News

King of Quail Hollow Club

McIlroy says he does look at houses around Quail Hollow on Zillow, but he's set with his home in Florida. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Rory McIlroy won his fourth Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in south Charlotte on Sunday.

Context: McIlroy, 35, also won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2010, 2015 and 2021.

  • He made his second eagle on the back nine to clinch the latest tournament in the city he loves.

Fun fact: McIlroy, who owns the Puttery, once had a bald eagle named after him at Quail Hollow Club. The Raptor Center released it on the course in 2016.

What they're saying: McIlroy said crowds in Charlotte have essentially watched him grow up throughout his career. "The support I get here is amazing," he said.

Between the lines: A helicopter landed in the fairway in honor of the officers who died in the east Charlotte shooting on April 29. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department chief Johnny Jennings delivered the Wells Fargo Championship trophy.

What's next: Elite golf returns to Quail Hollow Club in 2025 with the PGA Championship.

