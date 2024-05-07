21 Savage is one of several artists coming to Charlotte in the coming months. Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Cheap concert tickets are back, but only for a week. State of play: Live Nation's annual Concert Week runs May 8-14, meaning you can score $25 tickets for more than 5,000 shows without extra fees.

How it works: Find participating events at livenation.com/concertweek when the site goes live at 10am on May 8.

Select a show and look for the "concert week promotion" ticket type.

Participating artists with Charlotte shows include:

Bashfortheworld (May 16, The Underground)

Tim McGraw (May 17, Spectrum Center)

Pixies & Modest Mouse (June 1, PNC Music Pavilion)

Niall Horan (June 5, PNC Music Pavilion)

21 Savage (June 6, PNC Music Pavilion)

Grupo Firme (June 8, PNC Music Pavilion)

Bryson Tiller (June 11, Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre)

Alanis Morissette (June 26, PNC Music Pavilion)

Maroon 5 (June 27, PNC Music Pavilion)

Foreigner & Styx with John Waite (July 13, PNC Music Pavilion)

Janet Jackson (July 14, PNC Music Pavilion)

The Queens Of R&B: Xscape & Swv (July 17, PNC Music Pavilion)

Sammy Hagar (July 19, PNC Music Pavilion)

Third Eye Blind (July 23, PNC Music Pavilion)

Creed (July 24, PNC Music Pavilion)

New Kids On The Block (July 27, PNC Music Pavilion)

The Doobie Brothers (July 30, PNC Music Pavilion)

Limp Bizkit (Aug. 2, PNC Music Pavilion)

I Prevail & Halestorm (Aug. 3, PNC Music Pavilion)

Cage The Elephant (Aug. 4, PNC Music Pavilion)

Hank Williams Jr. (Aug. 9, PNC Music Pavilion)

Train & Reo Speedwagon (Aug. 10, PNC Music Pavilion)

311 (Aug. 11, Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre)

Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago (Aug. 13, PNC Music Pavilion)

Dan + Shay (Aug. 16, PNC Music Pavilion)

Thirty Seconds To Mars (Aug. 20, PNC Music Pavilion)

Bush (Aug. 26, Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre)

Avril Lavigne (Sept. 1, PNC Music Pavilion)

Megadeth (Sept. 6, PNC Music Pavilion)

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper (Sept. 11, PNC Music Pavilion)

Meghan Trainor (Sept. 15, PNC Music Pavilion)

Korn (Sept. 18, PNC Music Pavilion)

Hootie & The Blowfish (Sept. 19, PNC Music Pavilion)

Staind & Breaking Benjamin (Sept. 22, PNC Music Pavilion)

Maxwell (Oct. 3, Spectrum Center)

Find more participating artists here.

The bottom line: Charlotte was bursting over the weekend during the inaugural Lovin' Life Music Festival, but many are now feeling the post-festival blues. An easy way to cure that is to start thinking about your next concert.