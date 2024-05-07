4 hours ago - Music

How to get cheap concert tickets in Charlotte

21 Savage performing on stage.

21 Savage is one of several artists coming to Charlotte in the coming months. Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Cheap concert tickets are back, but only for a week.

State of play: Live Nation's annual Concert Week runs May 8-14, meaning you can score $25 tickets for more than 5,000 shows without extra fees.

How it works: Find participating events at livenation.com/concertweek when the site goes live at 10am on May 8.

  • Select a show and look for the "concert week promotion" ticket type.

Participating artists with Charlotte shows include:

  • Bashfortheworld (May 16, The Underground)
  • Tim McGraw (May 17, Spectrum Center)
  • Pixies & Modest Mouse (June 1, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Niall Horan (June 5, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • 21 Savage (June 6, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Grupo Firme (June 8, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Bryson Tiller (June 11, Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre)
  • Alanis Morissette (June 26, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Maroon 5 (June 27, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Foreigner & Styx with John Waite (July 13, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Janet Jackson (July 14, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • The Queens Of R&B: Xscape & Swv (July 17, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Sammy Hagar (July 19, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Third Eye Blind (July 23, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Creed (July 24, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • New Kids On The Block (July 27, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • The Doobie Brothers (July 30, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Limp Bizkit (Aug. 2, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • I Prevail & Halestorm (Aug. 3, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Cage The Elephant (Aug. 4, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Hank Williams Jr. (Aug. 9, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Train & Reo Speedwagon (Aug. 10, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • 311 (Aug. 11, Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre)
  • Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago (Aug. 13, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Dan + Shay (Aug. 16, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Thirty Seconds To Mars (Aug. 20, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Bush (Aug. 26, Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre)
  • Avril Lavigne (Sept. 1, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Megadeth (Sept. 6, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper (Sept. 11, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Meghan Trainor (Sept. 15, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Korn (Sept. 18, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Hootie & The Blowfish (Sept. 19, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Staind & Breaking Benjamin (Sept. 22, PNC Music Pavilion)
  • Maxwell (Oct. 3, Spectrum Center)
  • Find more participating artists here.

The bottom line: Charlotte was bursting over the weekend during the inaugural Lovin' Life Music Festival, but many are now feeling the post-festival blues. An easy way to cure that is to start thinking about your next concert.

