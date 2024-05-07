Forget "Love is Blind." There's another reality TV star from Charlotte you should know. Why it matters: Kenzie Petty is representing the city well in the 46th season of "Survivor." She's made it relatively far in the show, gets impressive air time for her witty quotes, and seems on a strong path to win the $1 million prize.

Catch up quick: "Survivor" isn't just about being deserted on an island. Cast members must overcome sleep deprivation and hunger to win physical challenges and stay socially savvy.

Tribe members vote out each other one by one — but must do so strategically. Their fellow castaways will vote for who they think deserves to win in the end.

Zoom in: Petty, a 29-year-old salon owner, hasn't had an easy start to the game. She was on a tribe that lost back-to-back-to-back challenges and struggled to make fire without winning any flint.

While Petty's fellow castaways have acknowledged she's a threat, she's slid back under the radar. There hasn't been a strong effort to vote her out.

The big picture: The "Survivor" fandom is growing in Charlotte. Multiple watch parties are going on every Wednesday for the long-running show.

Free Range Brewing hosts "Survivor" parties with drink specials, prizes, a tattoo pop-up and a pizza food truck.

Fonta Flora Brewery at Optimist Hall shows the episodes every Wednesday with games and prizes.

Last week Protagonist had a strong turnout for a ticketed event with fan-favorite player Jonny Fairplay, who lives in Danville, Virginia.