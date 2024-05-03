Girl Tribe 🤝 "Love is Blind"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Local clothing boutique Girl Tribe is collaborating with Laura Dadisman from Season 6 of "Love is Blind." Why it matters: The collection is the beginning of a longer brand collaboration between Dadisman and the Charlotte brand. Both share a passion for women's empowerment.

What to expect: The new "Shop Kick Rocks" collection features sweatshirts, hats, notebooks, a sticker and other tops, including T-shirts with Dadisman's viral "go kick rocks with open-toed shoes" catchphrase.

"It's all about being unapologetically confident and staying true to yourself," Dadisman said in a statement to Axios.

What's next: The collection will launch on Girl Tribe's website and stores on Thursday, May 9.