Girl Tribe 🤝 "Love is Blind"

Local clothing boutique Girl Tribe is collaborating with Laura Dadisman from Season 6 of "Love is Blind."

Why it matters: The collection is the beginning of a longer brand collaboration between Dadisman and the Charlotte brand. Both share a passion for women's empowerment.

What to expect: The new "Shop Kick Rocks" collection features sweatshirts, hats, notebooks, a sticker and other tops, including T-shirts with Dadisman's viral "go kick rocks with open-toed shoes" catchphrase.

  • "It's all about being unapologetically confident and staying true to yourself," Dadisman said in a statement to Axios.

What's next: The collection will launch on Girl Tribe's website and stores on Thursday, May 9.

