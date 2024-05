Here's how to fill the rest of your month's calendar.

🎶 May 2-23: Queen City Quarter's live music series, QCQ@5, runs every Thursday from 5-8pm.

🌮 May 4: Camp North End's Cinco de Mayo festival.

🎨 May 4-5: Festival In The Park's "Kings Drive Art Walk" at The Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

🛍️ May 5: Front Porch Sunday in South End.

⛳️ May 6-12: Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

🎸 May 10: Vibe to Bad Bunny at Spectrum Center.

🤠 May 17: Listen to Tim McGraw at Spectrum Center.

🥤 May 18: The Cheerwine Festival in Downtown Salisbury.

🏃‍♀️ May 25: The Meck Mile race at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Elizabeth.

🏎️ May 26: Nascar's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.