Post Malone will headline Friday's lineup at the inaugural Lovin' Life Music Fest in Uptown. Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Boring weekdays? Not on our watch. This week is packed with events, from themed cocktail pop-ups to Friday's inaugural Lovin' Life Music Fest kick-off in Uptown.

Monday, April 29

🎵 Perform at The Evening Muse's opening mic featuring LVDY. | $5 | 7:30pm | Details

🎤 Sing your go-to karaoke song at Starlight on 22nd. | Free | 7-10pm | Details

🧘‍♀️ Move with Bodhi Love Yoga, a fusion of yoga, HIIT, and free movement at The Music Yard. | $15.46 | 6pm | Details

🎨 Learn how to create watercolor galaxies at SkillPop in Camp North End. | $38 | 6:30pm | Details

Tuesday, April 30

🕯️ Listen to your favorite Adele covers while surrounded by candlelight inside the Barrel Room at Triple C Brewing. | $38+ | 7&9pm | Details

⚾️ Take your pup to cheer on the Charlotte Knights for bark in the park at Truist Field.| $15 | 6:05pm | Details

🎶 Enjoy live music by Nashville country artist Matt Woods at Petra's. | $7-$10 | 7pm | Details

🎭 See "Mrs. Doubtfire" the musical at Belk Theater. | $30+ | 7:30pm | Details

Wednesday, May 1

🍸 Sip botanical cocktails at BackStage Lounge's "Secret Garden" pop-up through June 1. | Prices vary | 5pm-midnight (Tuesday-Saturday) | Details

🎶 See Australian metalcore band Alpha Wolf at The Underground. | $27.50+ | 7pm | Details

😂 Laugh along with comedian Hans Kim at The Comedy Zone. | $25 | 7pm | Details

🏃 Get in your mid-week movement with a 1, 3 or 5-mile run at Hi-Wire Brewing. | Free | 6:30pm | Details

🎺 Sip sangria and listen to live jazz at Canteen in Camp North End. | Free | 7-9pm | Details

Thursday, May 2

🎟️ Kick off the Lovin' Life music fest (and win free tickets) at Sycamore Brewing's welcome party. | Free | 5pm | Details

🍹 Fiesta with a live DJ and margaritas at Monarch Market's cantina pop-up through May 5. | Free | 11am-9pm | Details

🎶 Bring a chair, grab a beer and enjoy live music at Queen City Quarter's May music series. | Free | 5pm | Details

🎸 See country artist Jordan Davis on his "Damn Good Time" world tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre. | $45 | 7pm | Details

Friday, May 3

🎉 Party to live DJs sets at Open Gate Syndicate's takeover at Hoppin'. | $7.50+ | 10pm-2am | Details

🎸 See Friday headliner Post Malone at Uptown's three-day Lovin' Life Music Fest. | $129+ | Times vary | Details

🎶 See DJs and bass artists like Excision and NGHTMRE at Breakaway: Another World music festival at zMAX Dragway. | $89+ | Times vary | Details

🖼️ Explore the local art scene with the First Friday Gallery Crawl in South End. | Free | 5-10pm | Details