Boring weekdays? Not on our watch. This week is packed with events, from themed cocktail pop-ups to Friday's inaugural Lovin' Life Music Fest kick-off in Uptown.
Monday, April 29
🎵 Perform at The Evening Muse's opening mic featuring LVDY. | $5 | 7:30pm | Details
🎤 Sing your go-to karaoke song at Starlight on 22nd. | Free | 7-10pm | Details
🧘♀️ Move with Bodhi Love Yoga, a fusion of yoga, HIIT, and free movement at The Music Yard. | $15.46 | 6pm | Details
🎨 Learn how to create watercolor galaxies at SkillPop in Camp North End. | $38 | 6:30pm | Details
Tuesday, April 30
🕯️ Listen to your favorite Adele covers while surrounded by candlelight inside the Barrel Room at Triple C Brewing. | $38+ | 7&9pm | Details
⚾️ Take your pup to cheer on the Charlotte Knights for bark in the park at Truist Field.| $15 | 6:05pm | Details
🎶 Enjoy live music by Nashville country artist Matt Woods at Petra's. | $7-$10 | 7pm | Details
🎭 See "Mrs. Doubtfire" the musical at Belk Theater. | $30+ | 7:30pm | Details
Wednesday, May 1
🍸 Sip botanical cocktails at BackStage Lounge's "Secret Garden" pop-up through June 1. | Prices vary | 5pm-midnight (Tuesday-Saturday) | Details
🎶 See Australian metalcore band Alpha Wolf at The Underground. | $27.50+ | 7pm | Details
😂 Laugh along with comedian Hans Kim at The Comedy Zone. | $25 | 7pm | Details
🏃 Get in your mid-week movement with a 1, 3 or 5-mile run at Hi-Wire Brewing. | Free | 6:30pm | Details
🎺 Sip sangria and listen to live jazz at Canteen in Camp North End. | Free | 7-9pm | Details
Thursday, May 2
🎟️ Kick off the Lovin' Life music fest (and win free tickets) at Sycamore Brewing's welcome party. | Free | 5pm | Details
🍹 Fiesta with a live DJ and margaritas at Monarch Market's cantina pop-up through May 5. | Free | 11am-9pm | Details
🎶 Bring a chair, grab a beer and enjoy live music at Queen City Quarter's May music series. | Free | 5pm | Details
🎸 See country artist Jordan Davis on his "Damn Good Time" world tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre. | $45 | 7pm | Details
Friday, May 3
🎉 Party to live DJs sets at Open Gate Syndicate's takeover at Hoppin'. | $7.50+ | 10pm-2am | Details
🎸 See Friday headliner Post Malone at Uptown's three-day Lovin' Life Music Fest. | $129+ | Times vary | Details
🎶 See DJs and bass artists like Excision and NGHTMRE at Breakaway: Another World music festival at zMAX Dragway. | $89+ | Times vary | Details
🖼️ Explore the local art scene with the First Friday Gallery Crawl in South End. | Free | 5-10pm | Details