Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Barrett Worthington, a Davidson College alumna, and Megan Charity (pictured here, far right) opened Rally in LoSo in June 2023. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Women-owned business openings in the Charlotte metro increased 19% in 2023 compared to 2022, Axios' Analis Bailey reports from new Yelp data.

By the numbers: 610 women-owned businesses opened up in metro Charlotte in 2023, compared to 511 in 2022.

Data: Yelp; Table: Alice Feng/Axios

The big picture: Women-owned business openings rose 17% nationwide.

Austin (34%), Miami (31%), Washington, D.C. (25%), Denver (25%) and Orlando (22%) saw the highest growth rates among U.S. metros with at least 500 openings in 2023, according to Yelp.

Fun fact: Women-owned hotels and travel businesses saw the highest new business growth, 16% more than the national average. The Charlotte metro saw women-led limo businesses grow by 400%.

Charlotte also saw a 233% uptick in home organization businesses owned by women.

What they're saying: "Whether you attended a women-led stadium tour, adopted a new wellness routine, picked up a new bestselling book, or updated your wardrobe, the 'she-conomy' dominated cultural trends and ultimately drove economic growth," Yelp trend expert Tara Lewis told Axios in a statement.