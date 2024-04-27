🏃‍♀️ 1 run to go: Elizabeth 8K

It's time for the 38th Annual Elizabeth 8K, a favorite among Elizabeth neighborhood residents.

State of play: It's sold out — it's the first time organizers have had to cap registration (1,300 participants), they tell Axios.

Why it matters: Charlotte's vibrant running community is growing from longtime events like the Elizabeth 8K to new races like the Meck Mile. Plus Charlotteans are showing up in races all over the world, including the Boston and London marathons.

If you go to cheer: The start/finish lines are at 1515 Bartow Ct. The 8K starts at 8am, and there will be a post-race party until 11am.

Between the lines: Proceeds from the race benefit the Elizabeth neighborhood and TreesCharlotte, a nonprofit protecting Charlotte's tree canopy.