🏈 Drake Maye's massive night

Drake Maye was selected by the New England Patriots third overall in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night. Why it matters: The Myers Park High alum and former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback is one of the biggest sports stars to come out of Charlotte since Steph Curry.

What he's saying: "I'm ready to get to New England," Maye said on NFL Network after being drafted. "Let's have a blast. We're gonna win a lot of games."

Maye was accompanied by his three older brothers at the draft. As the youngest, he says he was always getting picked on by them. But he kept his head down and kept working, he said on NFL Network after being drafted.

"Those are three of my best friends," Maye said.