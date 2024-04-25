Apr 25, 2024 - Sports

NFL draft guide for Charlotte-area players

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. Photo: Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

All eyes will be on Drake Maye and the NFL draft tonight in Detroit.

State of play: Analysts expect Maye, a standout quarterback at Myers Park High and North Carolina, to be selected high in the first round.

Other Charlotte-area prospects include:

Delmar Glaze

Offensive lineman | West Mecklenburg High | Maryland

Photo: Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Devontez Walker

Wide receiver | West Charlotte High | North Carolina

Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Cedric Gray

Linebacker | Ardrey Kell | North Carolina

Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Malik Mustapha

Defensive back | Weddington High | Wake Forest

Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Sam Hartman

Quarterback | Davidson Day | Notre Dame

Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Tyrek Funderburk

Cornerback | Metrolina Christian Academy | Appalachian State

Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Will Shipley

Running back | Weddington High | Clemson

Photo: Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What we're watching: The Carolina Panthers could surprise everyone and trade up for a first-round pick. They traded away this year's first-round pick last year to Chicago for the 2023 first-overall pick. Here's when they're expected to pick:

  • Second round: No. 33 and No. 39
  • Third round: No. 65
  • Fourth Round: No. 101
  • Fifth: No. 141, No. 142
  • Seventh: No. 240

How to watch: The NFL draft starts at 8pm Thursday, 7pm Friday and noon Saturday on NFL Network, NFL+, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

