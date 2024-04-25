NFL draft guide for Charlotte-area players

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

All eyes will be on Drake Maye and the NFL draft tonight in Detroit. State of play: Analysts expect Maye, a standout quarterback at Myers Park High and North Carolina, to be selected high in the first round.

Other Charlotte-area prospects include:

Offensive lineman | West Mecklenburg High | Maryland

Photo: Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Wide receiver | West Charlotte High | North Carolina

Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Linebacker | Ardrey Kell | North Carolina

Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Defensive back | Weddington High | Wake Forest

Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Quarterback | Davidson Day | Notre Dame

Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Cornerback | Metrolina Christian Academy | Appalachian State

Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Running back | Weddington High | Clemson

Photo: Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What we're watching: The Carolina Panthers could surprise everyone and trade up for a first-round pick. They traded away this year's first-round pick last year to Chicago for the 2023 first-overall pick. Here's when they're expected to pick:

Second round: No. 33 and No. 39

Third round: No. 65

Fourth Round: No. 101

Fifth: No. 141, No. 142

Seventh: No. 240

How to watch: The NFL draft starts at 8pm Thursday, 7pm Friday and noon Saturday on NFL Network, NFL+, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.