NFL draft guide for Charlotte-area players

All eyes will be on Drake Maye and the NFL draft tonight in Detroit.
State of play: Analysts expect Maye, a standout quarterback at Myers Park High and North Carolina, to be selected high in the first round.
Other Charlotte-area prospects include:
Offensive lineman | West Mecklenburg High | Maryland
Wide receiver | West Charlotte High | North Carolina
Linebacker | Ardrey Kell | North Carolina
Defensive back | Weddington High | Wake Forest
Quarterback | Davidson Day | Notre Dame
Cornerback | Metrolina Christian Academy | Appalachian State
Running back | Weddington High | Clemson
What we're watching: The Carolina Panthers could surprise everyone and trade up for a first-round pick. They traded away this year's first-round pick last year to Chicago for the 2023 first-overall pick. Here's when they're expected to pick:
- Second round: No. 33 and No. 39
- Third round: No. 65
- Fourth Round: No. 101
- Fifth: No. 141, No. 142
- Seventh: No. 240
How to watch: The NFL draft starts at 8pm Thursday, 7pm Friday and noon Saturday on NFL Network, NFL+, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.