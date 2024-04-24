Apr 24, 2024 - News

🍣 Kudoku closed and other speed reads

sign posted on restaurant door that reads "thank you"

We're not sure when the sign was posted but the restaurant was open for less than four months. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

🍣 Kudoku, the sushi restaurant that replaced The Warmack in Plaza Midwood, closed recently. (Axios)

🍦 Seemingly Overzealous, the dairy-free ice cream shop in Camp North End, has rolled out ice cream sammies. (Seemingly Overzealous)

✈️ Frontier will add a direct flight from Charlotte (CLT) to Miami (MIA) starting at $29 on July 5. (Axios)

🚔 The North Carolina State Highway Patrol unveiled its new generation of patrol vehicles last week: 2024 Mustangs. (WBTV)

📝 A civil rights advocacy group is suing the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services over "systemic failures" in providing mental health services for inmates in the state's jails. (WBTV)

🍻 Pineville Social District opened yesterday, allowing people to drink alcohol in specific areas of downtown. It'll operate from 1-10pm Sundays and noon-10pm Monday-Saturday. (WBTV)

💸 The North Carolina Turnpike Authority and the FBI are warning about a new text scam asking people to click a link and pay a toll bill to avoid a late fee. (WRAL)

