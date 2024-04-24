🍣 Kudoku closed and other speed reads

🍣 Kudoku, the sushi restaurant that replaced The Warmack in Plaza Midwood, closed recently. (Axios)

🍦 Seemingly Overzealous, the dairy-free ice cream shop in Camp North End, has rolled out ice cream sammies. (Seemingly Overzealous)

✈️ Frontier will add a direct flight from Charlotte (CLT) to Miami (MIA) starting at $29 on July 5. (Axios)

🚔 The North Carolina State Highway Patrol unveiled its new generation of patrol vehicles last week: 2024 Mustangs. (WBTV)

📝 A civil rights advocacy group is suing the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services over "systemic failures" in providing mental health services for inmates in the state's jails. (WBTV)

🍻 Pineville Social District opened yesterday, allowing people to drink alcohol in specific areas of downtown. It'll operate from 1-10pm Sundays and noon-10pm Monday-Saturday. (WBTV)

💸 The North Carolina Turnpike Authority and the FBI are warning about a new text scam asking people to click a link and pay a toll bill to avoid a late fee. (WRAL)