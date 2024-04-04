Data: NASA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Charlotte should expect a partial solar eclipse rather than a total eclipse on Monday, April 8. What to expect: Per NASA, the moon will cover roughly 80% of the Sun for those catching the eclipse in Charlotte. It will start around 1:55pm and peak just before 3:12pm.

Be smart: Protect your eyes with eclipse glasses if you plan to gaze upon the eclipse.

If you're looking for a watch party, head to Discovery Place Science in Uptown and Discovery Place Kids in Huntersville.

Discovery Place Science will host a free community viewing party and activities on their parking deck.

Discovery Place Kids – Huntersville is closed on Mondays but offers free activities on the museum's parking deck the day of the eclipse. RSVP is required.

Both viewing parties will distribute a limited number of free eclipse glasses.

Zoom out: Tapoco, about four hours west of Charlotte near the Tennessee border, will experience 88.5% of the Sun being eclipsed, per Eclipse2024.org.

Flashback: The 2017 eclipse just skirted North Carolina, with towns like Sylva and a small sliver of the mountains in the path of totality, with the rest of the state still experiencing significant coverage, Axios' Zachery Eanes writes.

What's next: The next time Charlotte will see an eclipse is 2078, Ritchie Dudley with UNC Charlotte's physics and optical science department, tells Axios.

The bottom line: A total solar eclipse is rare. Only 16 have occurred in the U.S. since 1869. So take the advice of Bill Nye — yes, the science guy — and skip the selfie.

"Try to be in the moment. Do not focus — pun intended — on taking pictures," Nye tells Axios' Nicole Cobler. "Try to just really be there. It's cool."

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show that about 80% of the sun will be obscured by the moon in Charlotte on Monday, per NASA, not 83%.