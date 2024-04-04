Weekender: 27 things to do in Charlotte this weekend including an Empanada Festival

Share on email (opens in new window)

Empanada Fest returns to Camp North End this Saturday, April 6. The family-friendly event will be in the Ford Building. Admission and parking is free.

There are plenty of free events happening in Charlotte this weekend, from the Empanada Fest to CLT Shout.

Friday, April 5

🐷 Carolina BBQ Festival at Victoria Yards | Prices vary | 6:30pm (Through Saturday, April 6) | Details

🎨 First Friday Gallery Crawl in South End | Free | 5-9pm | Details

🎪 Aerial Emo Night at Hi-Wire Brewing | $20 | 7pm | Details

🤣 Group Hugs n' Harmony comedy show at Charlotte Comedy Theater | $15 | 7:30pm | Details

🎊 Charlotte SHOUT! at First Ward Park | Free | 10am-10pm | Details

🎢 Spend spring break at Carowinds| $39.99 | Times vary | Details

🧑‍🔬 Watch Science on Screen: Apollo 13 at Discovery Place Science | $14 | 6-9pm | Details

🏀 Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center | $17.50+ | 7pm | Details

⚾️ Charlotte Knights vs. Norfolk Tides at Truist Field | $21 | 7:04pm | Details

🎶 Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience at Ovens Auditorium | $54+ | 7:30pm | Details

Saturday, April 6

🐕‍🦺 Pet Palooza Festival at The Humane Society of Charlotte | $5 Donation | 11am | Details

🎤 Tell Me Lies - Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band at Amos Southend | $17-$30 | 7pm | Details

🍹 Spring break drink specials at Spindle Bar + Billy Sunday | $14 | Times vary | Details

🍻 Charlotte Brewfest 2024 at Sound End Station | $20-$65 | 1-4pm | Details

🏃Superhero Stomp with 5K, 10K, or Kids Fun Run at McAlpine Creek Park | $35-$55 | 8-10am | Details

💃 Tay Tay Dance Party at Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Arts Center | $35 | 8-11pm | Details

🍺 Springfest at Gilde Brewery | Free | 11-11pm | Details

🏒 Charlotte Checkers vs. Hartford Wolf Pack at Bojangles Coliseum | $11+ | 4pm | Details

🍽️ Empanada Fest 2024 at Boileryard in Camp North End | Free | 12-6pm | Details

Sunday, April 7

🤣 Student improv show at Charlotte Comedy Theater | $15 | 6pm | Details

🍹 Sangria Sunday at Canteen | Prices vary | 12-8pm | Details

🛼 Mad Miles Skate Night: 90s vs 2000s at Kate's Skating Rink - Indian Trail | $25-$30 | 6-9pm | Details

🎵 Blues Sunday: Ally Venable headlines the 31st Anniversary Show at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts | $30-$35 | 6pm | Details

🍷 Wine About Poetry at The Auto Pour | $10-$30 | 5:30pm | Details

🍾 Sunset Day Party with Nineties, Dancehall and Afrobeats songs at RSVP South End | $0-$8 | 6-11pm | Details

🎬 Charlotte Latino Film Festival Pride Reception + Film Screening at The Independent Picture House | $15 | 5:30-8:30pm | Details

🎺 Soul Sundays live music at Starlight on 22nd | $5 | 4-8pm | Details

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board. Have a scoop about a cool event? Submit your event.