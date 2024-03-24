The city of Salisbury wants to transform the site of Kesler Mill, a textile mill that dates to the late 1800s, into much-needed housing for hundreds of residents. Why it matters: Mills like Kesler are vestiges of North Carolina's 20th century economy, when textile manufacturing was a dominant industry. Many, like Optimist Hall in Charlotte and Revolution Mill in Greensboro, are getting new life as food halls, apartments and offices.

Zoom out: The years-long Kesler redevelopment project aims to breathe new life into a sprawling former manufacturing campus that's sat mostly empty for decades in a prominent part of town.

Flashback: The hometown of Cheerwine and Food Lion, Salisbury is situated about midway between Charlotte and Greensboro. The Kesler Mill, operational from 1895-2003, was once a major employer in the region.

An estimated 4,000 jobs were lost when textile giant and business owner Pillowtex went bankrupt and closed the mill two decades ago, WBTV reported.

The city bought the 12-acre site in 2019. Last year, it completed remediation work on the brownfield site.

What's happening: Development Finance Initiatives (DFI), a service offered by the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government, has been soliciting feedback from the community on what they'd like to see on the site.

Top priorities from the community include mixed-income housing and improved neighborhood connectivity via sidewalks, trails and road access.

Commercial development on the site is challenging due to its location deep in the Park Avenue neighborhood, according to project organizers.

Development likely will be completed in several phases.

Between the lines: The mill's original buildings no longer remain on the property, according to Hannah Jacobson, planning director for the city of Salisbury.

"We would hope that the developer's proposals pay homage to the history of the site," Jacobson said.

The development concepts the city has explored include a mix of senior apartments, townhomes, duplexes and single-family homes, per Jacobson.

The big picture: This wouldn't be the first time Salisbury has found creative ways to expand affordable housing options. Last year, work began on a project that'll add affordable housing for seniors at a former Ford car dealership, WBTV reported.

What's next: This spring, DFI will present its findings from the community input sessions to Salisbury's city council. Once council endorses a preferred development plan, DFI will work with the city to market the project to the private sector for proposals, DFI said in a statement to Axios.