Yama, a Japanese restaurant with a range of sushi and kushiyaki options, is now open in Lower South End. Why it matters: It's the latest restaurant from the same owners behind Baku which is one of the best sushi restaurants in the city.

Dig in: Yama LoSo's menu is similar to its other locations in Waverly and SouthPark, with more than 14 sushi rolls, sashimi, kushiyaki, and about four specialty dishes like stir-fried soba noodles.

Its drink menu includes 12 types of cocktails, beer, wine and sake.

If you go: Make a reservation first because Yama is closed between lunch and dinner hours.

It's open Tuesday-Thursday from 11:30am-2:45pm for lunch and it'll reopen from 5-10pm for dinner, Friday and Saturday 11:30am-2:45pm for lunch and 5-11pm for dinner.

Find Yama LoSo at 3535 Dewitt Lane next to Supperclub and Phat Burrito.

We tried: The Kalbi which is beef short ribs ($18), Brussels sprouts ($9) and shrimp skewers ($12) for starters. For entrees, The Morrison sushi roll ($17) and chicken yakisoba($20).

We also tried, one of their most popular cocktails, the Yuzu refresher cocktail($13).