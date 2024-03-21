So many plates, so little time. Image: Courtesy of East Fork Pottery

East Fork Pottery, an Asheville-based pottery company co-founded by the great-grandson of artist Henri Matisse, is bringing a pop-up shop to Charlotte next month. Why it matters: East Fork has garnered a devoted following — in part for its rustic stoneware mugs, plates and other wares — and in part for its candid social media posts and commitment to paying its workers a living wage.

What's happening: Charlotte is one of only three cities in the nation to land a pop-up for its summer 2024 Seconds series. The others are Chicago (May 18-19) and New York (June 22-23).

The events will be held at Slate Interiors (2025 Thrift Road) on Saturday, April 13, from 10am-3pm and Sunday, April 14, from 10am-3pm.

April 13 is for early access ticket holders only.

What you'll find: Artisanal plates, bowls and other pottery that's "perfectly imperfect" (but still functional) for 30% off retail prices.

There'll be pots in their core colors, plus retired and current seasonal colors.

Pro tip: Lines at these events can start forming as early as 7am, according to a representative from East Fork. Go later in the day if you don't want to wait in line. Bring your own tote bags and/or packing materials

The bottom line: It's the pottery event of the year (probably) and if you're into that, you won't want to miss it. But if you do, you can visit their store at 15 W. Walnut St. in Asheville.