Mar 18, 2024

Charlotte's hooked on Pilates

sign that reads solidcore outside of a studio location in charlotte

[solidcore] was the most popular Pilates class for Charlotteans on ClassPass. Photo: Brianna Crane/Axios

We're no longer in the heyday of HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and CrossFit. Now, low-impact workouts — and particularly Pilates — are all the rage for Charlotteans.

Why it matters: As longevity becomes a primary health focus, a growing number of exercisers are opting for movements that advance their day-to-day functioning and better protect them from injury.

By the numbers: In Charlotte, Pilates ClassPass bookings increased 234.94% in 2023, compared to 2022, according to data shared with Axios.

Local favorites: Aside from trendy chain [solidcore], these spots are worth checking out.

The big picture: The surge in interest in workouts like Pilates has to do with a workout mindset shift.

  • Many people now exercise primarily for health and longevity reasons.
  • Almost 29% of consumers say they exercise for a long and healthy life, compared to 20% the year before, according to survey data from exercise platform Mindbody.
  • More than one-third of Americans say they prefer low-intensity training exclusively, according to Mindbody.

What we're watching: "Functional fitness" is the workout buzzword of the moment.

