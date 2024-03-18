Charlotte's hooked on Pilates
We're no longer in the heyday of HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and CrossFit. Now, low-impact workouts — and particularly Pilates — are all the rage for Charlotteans.
Why it matters: As longevity becomes a primary health focus, a growing number of exercisers are opting for movements that advance their day-to-day functioning and better protect them from injury.
By the numbers: In Charlotte, Pilates ClassPass bookings increased 234.94% in 2023, compared to 2022, according to data shared with Axios.
- The most popular Pilates class on the fitness booking platform was [solidcore].
- Across the U.S., Pilates was the most popular ClassPass workout of 2023, according to data shared with Axios.
- And Yelp searches for Pilates increased 25% from the previous year.
Local favorites: Aside from trendy chain [solidcore], these spots are worth checking out.
- Core 704 and its club-like atmosphere with neon lights and EDM pumping throughout the class.
- Arrichion for a heated pilates class.
- Bodyrok, which just opened in LoSo.
- Full guide to pilates studios in Charlotte
The big picture: The surge in interest in workouts like Pilates has to do with a workout mindset shift.
- Many people now exercise primarily for health and longevity reasons.
- Almost 29% of consumers say they exercise for a long and healthy life, compared to 20% the year before, according to survey data from exercise platform Mindbody.
- More than one-third of Americans say they prefer low-intensity training exclusively, according to Mindbody.
What we're watching: "Functional fitness" is the workout buzzword of the moment.
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.