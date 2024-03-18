Share on email (opens in new window)

Dogwood: A Southern Table will reopen in a new space inside The Westin. It's part of a $24 million renovation of the Uptown hotel. Why it matters: The addition of a popular name like Dogwood points to Uptown's post-pandemic revival.

A growing number of highly anticipated restaurants have either opened or will open locations in Uptown, from Sweetgreen to a fine-dining restaurant called Albertine from Joe and Katy Kindred.

Context: Dogwood closed in August 2023 after nearly 10 years in SouthPark.

The restaurant, owned by Kim and Jon Dressler (whose Rare Roots Hospitality Group includes Fin and Fino, Chapter 6, Dressler's and Joan's Bakery & Deli) was known for its Southern classics and use of seasonal produce.

Dogwood was also known as an "incubator for some of the city's mixology talents," according to Unpretentious Palate.

Jon Dressler attributed Dogwood's closure to "the natural life cycle of restaurants," as well as the opening of Chapter 6 in South End, per UP.

Dig in: You can expect the return of Dogwood favorites like the Duck and Dumplings and Bacon Jam, plus new dishes, according to a press release. The kitchen will be led by executive chef Scott Hollingsworth.

Expect a new cocktail menu from bar director Brittany Kellum.

The restaurant will have seating for 140 customers, plus another 36 at its bar.

What they're saying: Rare Roots "will bring the energy and dedication to craft we've been looking for to further solidify The Westin Charlotte as the premier hotel, food and beverage destination," says Geoffrey Cousineau, the Westin Charlotte's GM.

What's next: Construction on the restaurant at 601 S. College St. begins this summer. They're targeting a December 2024 opening date.

Rendering: Courtesy of Square Feet Studio