"I'm unashamed to tell you I went to Heist Brewery three times this month — once for Valentine's Day. Yes, a hazy IPA and beer cheese is the way to my heart. And this beer cheese comes with a precisely calculated ratio of pretzels for dipping." — Alex Sands, reporter
"I'm still dreaming about the dough from the empanadas at The Giddy Goat in Plaza Midwood. Their empanadas are $4 each or three for $11 — I had to try three. The Patagonia (Angus beef, onions, eggs and potatoes) and the Fun Guy (the seasonal empanada with mushrooms, béchamel, cheese and eggs) were tasty, but the Sweet Corn (corn, cheese, onions and eggs) took the cake." — Ashley Mahoney, reporter
"It's been hard to snag a seat at Taco Boy since they opened in LoSo in January. But after finally getting to fill up on their tacos, I get why. Also, if you go on a Tuesday, house margs are $5. Just saying." — McKenzie Rankin, reporter
"I've been wanting to check out Indaco ever since I heard about their espresso martinis but whenever I walk by the South End restaurant it's always packed. We lucked out with a seat at the bar right when it opened and shared the orecchiette pasta and bianca pizza." — Laura Barrero, editor
"Roots has recently become one of my favorite lunch spots because they have plenty of healthy menu options. It's also a great spot to work remotely or meet someone for coffee." — Alexis Clinton, reporter
"For one of my last meals in Charlotte, I opted for a build-it-yourself breakfast wrap from NoDa Bodega that I first started ordering when I moved to NoDa in 2018. The drizzle of maple syrup inside gives this sammie a certain je ne sais quoi. It's a little fussy with all the modifications but well worth it." — Katie Peralta Soloff, editor