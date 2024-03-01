February is the month of love. Many of our favorite dishes this month were shared with our valentines and galentines.

Heist Brewery's beer cheese

"I'm unashamed to tell you I went to Heist Brewery three times this month — once for Valentine's Day. Yes, a hazy IPA and beer cheese is the way to my heart. And this beer cheese comes with a precisely calculated ratio of pretzels for dipping." — Alex Sands, reporter

Heist Brewery's beer cheese ($12) and vibes (free). Photo: Alex Sands/Axios

Empanadas from The Giddy Goat

"I'm still dreaming about the dough from the empanadas at The Giddy Goat in Plaza Midwood. Their empanadas are $4 each or three for $11 — I had to try three. The Patagonia (Angus beef, onions, eggs and potatoes) and the Fun Guy (the seasonal empanada with mushrooms, béchamel, cheese and eggs) were tasty, but the Sweet Corn (corn, cheese, onions and eggs) took the cake." — Ashley Mahoney, reporter

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Taco Boy's taco plate

"It's been hard to snag a seat at Taco Boy since they opened in LoSo in January. But after finally getting to fill up on their tacos, I get why. Also, if you go on a Tuesday, house margs are $5. Just saying." — McKenzie Rankin, reporter

Taco Boy's taco plate with one al pastor taco and one birria taco with rice and beans ($15). Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

Orecchiette pasta from Indaco

"I've been wanting to check out Indaco ever since I heard about their espresso martinis but whenever I walk by the South End restaurant it's always packed. We lucked out with a seat at the bar right when it opened and shared the orecchiette pasta and bianca pizza." — Laura Barrero, editor

The bianca pizza ($17), roasted artichokes ($9) and orecchiette pasta ($28) Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

The Roasted Roots Bowl from Roots Cafe

"Roots has recently become one of my favorite lunch spots because they have plenty of healthy menu options. It's also a great spot to work remotely or meet someone for coffee." — Alexis Clinton, reporter

The Roasted Roots Bowl with seared salmon. ($18) Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Breakfast wrap from NoDa Bodega

"For one of my last meals in Charlotte, I opted for a build-it-yourself breakfast wrap from NoDa Bodega that I first started ordering when I moved to NoDa in 2018. The drizzle of maple syrup inside gives this sammie a certain je ne sais quoi. It's a little fussy with all the modifications but well worth it." — Katie Peralta Soloff, editor

It's a Bodega-style breakfast sandwich but in a wheat wrap, stuffed with scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, spinach and avocado ($9). Photo: Katie Peralta Soloff/Axios

