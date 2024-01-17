Popular Charleston restaurant Taco Boy is expanding to Charlotte

Share on email (opens in new window)

Taco Boy, a popular taqueria out of Folly Beach in Charleston, is expanding to The Station at LoSo.

The opening date is Tuesday, Jan. 30.

What to expect: Late-night hours with the full menu available until closing time, a DJ booth, a rooftop and tortillas made in-house.

The 4,500-square-foot space will have indoor and outdoor seating that fits 292 people.

Inside, you’ll find a custom mural from Charlotte-based artist Jen Hill and plants by Kristine Brockman of Charlotte Plantscapes.

“T he taqueria will take up one whole end of the building and offer ample indoor and outdoor areas for mixing, mingling, and of course, dining,” a statement to Axios read.

Taco Boy in Folly Beach, Charleston. Photo by Savannah Copeland

Details: Charlotte’s Taco Boy at 3700 South Blvd. will be its sixth location in the Carolinas.

To start, it’ll be open for dinner only, from 5-11pm and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The menu will feature al pastor tacos, ceviche, crab and shrimp enchiladas, made-to-order guacamole en molcajete, vegan-friendly jackfruit carnitas tacos, jicama salad, quesatacos and steak tampiquena.

Drink highlights include fresh-juiced hibiscus margaritas, spicy margaritas, Mezcalindo and non-alcoholic hibiscus and tamarind agua fresca.

Executive chef Miguel Franco, AKA “Chef Migs,” will lead the kitchen. Photo: Savannah Copeland

What’s next: On Wednesday, Feb. 7, the restaurant will host its grand opening “fiesta” from 11:30am to 11pm.

They’ll have $5 margaritas, complimentary churros, a DJ and giveaways.

After this date, Taco Boy LoSo will be open for lunch and dinner Sunday-Thursday from 11am to 11pm and Friday-Saturday from 11:30am to midnight.

Zoom out: The Station at LoSo is a 15-acre mixed-use development located in front of the Scaleybark Light Rail Stop.

Editor’s note: This story was originally published in March 2023 and last updated Jan. 16, 2024 to include new details about the restaurant’s opening date.

The station at LoSo. Photo by Mark Santo

