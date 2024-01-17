Popular Charleston restaurant Taco Boy is expanding to Charlotte
Taco Boy, a popular taqueria out of Folly Beach in Charleston, is expanding to The Station at LoSo.
The opening date is Tuesday, Jan. 30.
What to expect: Late-night hours with the full menu available until closing time, a DJ booth, a rooftop and tortillas made in-house.
- The 4,500-square-foot space will have indoor and outdoor seating that fits 292 people.
- Inside, you’ll find a custom mural from Charlotte-based artist Jen Hill and plants by Kristine Brockman of Charlotte Plantscapes.
- “The taqueria will take up one whole end of the building and offer ample indoor and outdoor areas for mixing, mingling, and of course, dining,” a statement to Axios read.
Details: Charlotte’s Taco Boy at 3700 South Blvd. will be its sixth location in the Carolinas.
- To start, it’ll be open for dinner only, from 5-11pm and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.
The menu will feature al pastor tacos, ceviche, crab and shrimp enchiladas, made-to-order guacamole en molcajete, vegan-friendly jackfruit carnitas tacos, jicama salad, quesatacos and steak tampiquena.
- Drink highlights include fresh-juiced hibiscus margaritas, spicy margaritas, Mezcalindo and non-alcoholic hibiscus and tamarind agua fresca.
What’s next: On Wednesday, Feb. 7, the restaurant will host its grand opening “fiesta” from 11:30am to 11pm.
- They’ll have $5 margaritas, complimentary churros, a DJ and giveaways.
- After this date, Taco Boy LoSo will be open for lunch and dinner Sunday-Thursday from 11am to 11pm and Friday-Saturday from 11:30am to midnight.
Zoom out: The Station at LoSo is a 15-acre mixed-use development located in front of the Scaleybark Light Rail Stop.
Editor’s note: This story was originally published in March 2023 and last updated Jan. 16, 2024 to include new details about the restaurant’s opening date.
